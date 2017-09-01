Pinktober

Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Why Pinktober?

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and we’ve teamed up with businesses and radio stations to work together to fight this terrible disease. When you listen to the radio stations and participate in activities throughout the month, you are joining in the fight! Check out the options below on how you can help.

How To Participate

Pink Or Pay

Challenge a friend to have their hair dyed pink! They can go through with it to show their support, or they can donate $25 to Bright Pink. Either way, your supporting breast cancer research. Pass along the challenge and get all of your friends involved!

About Bright Pink

Bright Pink is a national non-profit focused on the prevention and early detection of breast and ovarian cancer in young women. The organization’s mission is to save women’s lives from breast and ovarian cancer by empowering them to live proactively at a young age.

Bright Pink’s innovative programs educate and equip young women to assess their risk for breast and ovarian cancer, reduce their risk, and detect these diseases at early, non life-threatening stages. Founded in 2007, Bright Pink strives to reach the 52 million women in the US between the ages of 18-45 with this life-saving education. Put Awareness In Action™ at BrightPink.org.

Pledge For Prizes

We’ve set up a special fundraising page with some great rewards! You can donate and receive an autographed guitar, concert tickets and more! Check out the full list and give today!

Pink For Prizes

